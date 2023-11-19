American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Director Sells $32,800.00 in Stock

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

American States Water Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $80.75 on Friday. American States Water has a one year low of $75.20 and a one year high of $100.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.63 and a 200-day moving average of $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.43.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. American States Water had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 51.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American States Water by 16.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,218,000 after purchasing an additional 507,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,951,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in American States Water by 929.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 160,437 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in American States Water by 74.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 362,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,539,000 after purchasing an additional 155,180 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in American States Water by 21.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 884,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

