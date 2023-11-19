Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.25.

ALSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

ALSN opened at $54.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.62. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $41.08 and a 12 month high of $61.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 62.80%. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.05%.

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $120,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,469.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $120,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,469.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 7,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $436,053.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,867.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,322 shares of company stock valued at $855,018 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,928,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $402,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,451,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $472,836,000 after acquiring an additional 71,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,517,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,146,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 54.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,399 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

