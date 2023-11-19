Alliance Global Partners Begins Coverage on Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS)

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VTS. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Vitesse Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.50 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.10.

Shares of Vitesse Energy stock opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.91. Vitesse Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

In other news, CFO James P. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $229,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,368,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leary Dan O acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,332.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James P. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $229,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,368,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 33,000 shares of company stock worth $768,780.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,523,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Vitesse Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $21,417,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vitesse Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,708,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vitesse Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $10,856,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership primarily in the core of the Bakken Field in North Dakota and Montana.

