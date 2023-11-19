Alberta Lp Wengen Sells 103,850 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 103,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $1,389,513.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,751,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,658,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alberta Lp Wengen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Laureate Education alerts:

On Thursday, November 16th, Alberta Lp Wengen sold 5,600 shares of Laureate Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $74,200.00.

Laureate Education Trading Down 0.3 %

LAUR stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14.

Laureate Education Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Laureate Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.94%.

LAUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Laureate Education

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 380.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 31.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 135.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 117.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.