Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AGI. TD Securities raised shares of Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $14.12.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 71,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 2.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

