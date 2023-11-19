AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AirIQ (CVE:IQ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$1.35 million for the quarter. AirIQ had a net margin of 67.87% and a return on equity of 70.53%.

AirIQ Stock Performance

Shares of IQ stock opened at C$0.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.37. The company has a market cap of C$11.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. AirIQ has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$0.58.

Get AirIQ alerts:

About AirIQ

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

AirIQ Inc provides wireless asset management and location services in Canada. The company also develops and operates telematics asset management system by digitized mapping, wireless communications, internet, and the global positioning system. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

Receive News & Ratings for AirIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.