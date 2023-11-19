AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AirIQ (CVE:IQ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$1.35 million for the quarter. AirIQ had a net margin of 67.87% and a return on equity of 70.53%.
AirIQ Stock Performance
Shares of IQ stock opened at C$0.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.37. The company has a market cap of C$11.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. AirIQ has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$0.58.
About AirIQ
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AirIQ
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for AirIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.