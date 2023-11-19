Agilent Technologies (A) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of A opened at $113.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.96 and its 200 day moving average is $117.92. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Agilent Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.