Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives $135.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.77.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the third quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $120.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $192.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,005.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.12. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

