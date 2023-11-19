ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,260,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the October 15th total of 12,980,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.
A number of analysts have commented on ADT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ADT from $9.60 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADT by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,850 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ADT by 13.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,402 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in ADT by 11.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC raised its position in ADT by 2.1% in the second quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 99,209 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in ADT by 33.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,301 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ADT stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.86 and a beta of 1.68. ADT has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.
ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.
