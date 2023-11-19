Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Short Interest Update

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the October 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Adicet Bio by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 333,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Adicet Bio by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 142,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 37,194 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adicet Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adicet Bio by 2,182.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 523,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 500,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 64,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Adicet Bio Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ ACET opened at $1.20 on Friday. Adicet Bio has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $51.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

