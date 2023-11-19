AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.69.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $138.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.98. The company has a market cap of $244.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 169.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,161,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,749,269,000 after purchasing an additional 440,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,182,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,130 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,873,000 after purchasing an additional 404,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,952,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,046,000 after purchasing an additional 907,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,175,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,085,000 after purchasing an additional 914,485 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

