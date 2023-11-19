9,326 Shares in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,326 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 37.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,035 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 60.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 4.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Range Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Range Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Range Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $33.72 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.93.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $648.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.30 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 33.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.73%.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.