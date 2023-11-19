8,033 Shares in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) Bought by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $555,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 283.0% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 70,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 52,132 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF alerts:

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KEMQ opened at $14.55 on Friday. KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $16.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.85.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF (KEMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a committee-selected, tier-weighted index of 50 emerging market technology companies. KEMQ was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.