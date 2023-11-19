684 Shares in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Acquired by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FPX. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,188,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,772,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 24,102 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,039,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPX stock opened at $86.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $769.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.09. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $75.74 and a 52 week high of $95.44.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.