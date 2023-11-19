5,294 Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Purchased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1,307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 275.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,145.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

