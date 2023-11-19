3,452 Shares in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) Bought by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KGRN. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 498.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 35,215 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 376.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 24,498 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 19,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter.

KGRN opened at $24.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.25. KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $33.10. The company has a market capitalization of $77.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.69.

KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF Profile

The KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology ETF (KGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China IMI Environment 10-40 index. The fund tracks an index of Chinese companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from products and services that benefit the environment. KGRN was launched on Oct 13, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

