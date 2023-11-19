333 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Acquired by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after buying an additional 73,429,036 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14,027.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,436,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,977 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,071,000 after purchasing an additional 34,970 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,927,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,740,000 after purchasing an additional 80,408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $138.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.24. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $157.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

