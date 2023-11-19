2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($4.09) Per Share

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for 2seventy bio in a report released on Wednesday, November 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.09) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.60). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for 2seventy bio’s current full-year earnings is ($3.99) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

TSVT has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 2seventy bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut 2seventy bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Shares of 2seventy bio stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.49. 2seventy bio has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $16.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16.

In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 6,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $33,812.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other 2seventy bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 7,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $38,600.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,049.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 6,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $33,812.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,502 shares of company stock valued at $123,536. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSVT. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in 2seventy bio by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 779,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 258,265 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in 2seventy bio by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 44,895 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 2seventy bio by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 11,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP increased its position in 2seventy bio by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,953,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

