2,920 Shares in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Bought by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SILC. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Silicom by 17.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicom by 22.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Silicom by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Silicom by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Silicom by 14.3% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SILC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Silicom from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Silicom Stock Performance

Shares of SILC opened at $15.18 on Friday. Silicom Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $102.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $30.06 million during the quarter.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

