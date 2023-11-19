2,480 Shares in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Purchased by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. King Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 283.4% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 68,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 218,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 53,507 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.25. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $23.73.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

