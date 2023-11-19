204 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Amgen by 99,178.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,646,013,000 after buying an additional 308,876,983 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,351,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 216.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $228,997,000 after buying an additional 1,839,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amgen by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $265.39 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $291.60. The company has a market cap of $142.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.59 and a 200-day moving average of $247.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.15.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

