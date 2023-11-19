1,597 Shares in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Bought by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 593,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 745,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,283,000 after acquiring an additional 119,143 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Keros Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of KROS opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $907.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.18. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $59.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on KROS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KROS

Keros Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.