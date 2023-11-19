1,430 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Acquired by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ferguson by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

FERG opened at $166.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.26. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $111.85 and a fifty-two week high of $171.06.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael Murphy sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $2,961,156.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,442,158.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Michael Murphy sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $2,961,156.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,442,158.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

FERG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,142.63.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

