1,315 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Acquired by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 98,060.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,211,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000,000 after buying an additional 12,198,716 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,363,000 after buying an additional 9,028,012 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,647,000 after buying an additional 4,617,445 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 602.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,252,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,851,000 after buying an additional 1,931,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 282.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,536,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,318,000 after buying an additional 1,873,200 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.76. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

