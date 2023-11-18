ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,764,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,713 shares in the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.0% in the first quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,358,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,880,000 after acquiring an additional 104,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,877,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,100,000 after acquiring an additional 59,101 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,342,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,664,000 after acquiring an additional 559,554 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.06. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.