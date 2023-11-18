Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Zoom Video Communications has set its Q3 guidance at $1.07-1.09 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $4.63-4.67 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Zoom Video Communications to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of -0.16. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $85.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.04.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $151,903.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,343,453.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $151,903.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,343,453.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 13,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $920,268.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,194.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 157,375 shares of company stock valued at $10,417,755 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 40.3% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.55.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

