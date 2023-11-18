Zoom Video Communications’ (ZM) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their neutral rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

ZM has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.55.

ZM stock opened at $64.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.04. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $85.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.73, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of -0.16.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $654,640.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,070,664.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,890.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $654,640.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,375 shares of company stock worth $10,417,755 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 101.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

