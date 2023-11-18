Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Insider Sells $143,346.50 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,995.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zillow Group Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $55.68.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ZG. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.83.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,230 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.