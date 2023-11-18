Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CAO Jennifer Rock Sells 5,803 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $237,458.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,001.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $37.71 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

