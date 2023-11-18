Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 53.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 65,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,895,000 after acquiring an additional 26,667 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $218.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.73. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $351.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.53 and a 200 day moving average of $258.27.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

