YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Given New $8.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a hold rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on YPF

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $16.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 18.5% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 11,823,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $144,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,105 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 50.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,753,658 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,368 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,825,934 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 124,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,664,285 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,485,000 after acquiring an additional 263,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,890,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 191,180 shares in the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.