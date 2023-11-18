Yellow (NASDAQ:YELLQ) and Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Critical Review

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) and Yellow (NASDAQ:YELLQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.5% of Marten Transport shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of Yellow shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Marten Transport shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Yellow shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Marten Transport and Yellow, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marten Transport 0 0 1 0 3.00 Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Marten Transport presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.79%. Given Marten Transport’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Marten Transport is more favorable than Yellow.

This table compares Marten Transport and Yellow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marten Transport 7.04% 11.46% 8.46% Yellow -1.65% N/A -3.49%

Volatility and Risk

Marten Transport has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yellow has a beta of 2.86, suggesting that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marten Transport and Yellow’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marten Transport $1.19 billion 1.27 $110.35 million $1.03 17.98 Yellow $5.24 billion 0.02 $21.80 million ($1.55) -1.19

Marten Transport has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yellow. Yellow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marten Transport, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marten Transport beats Yellow on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight. The Dedicated segment offers customized transportation solutions for individual customers' requirements using temperature-controlled trailers, dry vans, and other specialized equipment. The Intermodal segment transports customers' freight utilizing its refrigerated containers and temperature-controlled trailers on railroad flatcars for portions of trips, as well as using tractors and contracted carriers. The Brokerage segment develops contractual relationships with and arranges for third-party carriers to transport freight for customers in temperature-controlled trailers and dry vans. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 3,660 tractors, that included 3,564 company-owned tractors and 96 tractors supplied by independent contractors. Marten Transport, Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company provided various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offered less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provided customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components. In addition, the company offered specialized services, such as guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, exhibit, product return, and government material shipment services; and consolidation and distribution, reverse logistics, and residential white glove services. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of approximately 12,700 tractors comprising 11,700 owned and 1,000 leased tractors; and approximately 42,000 trailers consisting of 34,800 owned and 7,200 leased trailers. The company was formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc. and changed its name to Yellow Corporation in February 2021. Yellow Corporation was founded in 1924 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee. On August 6, 2023, Yellow Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

