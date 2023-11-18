Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 369,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 57,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $39,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,493 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,258 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WYNN. Barclays upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,658.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 1.2 %

WYNN opened at $86.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,086.01 and a beta of 2.01. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $72.73 and a 52 week high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,250.16%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

