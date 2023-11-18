Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Workiva in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Workiva in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Shares of WK opened at $93.41 on Friday. Workiva has a 12-month low of $72.65 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.20.

In other news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $121,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,568,785.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $121,245.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,568,785.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $170,113.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,712.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,865 shares of company stock worth $425,339 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 398,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,353,000 after purchasing an additional 112,551 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $645,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

