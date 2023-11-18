Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Receives Neutral Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of WKHS opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.96. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 681,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 24,845 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 148,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 37,474 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 62,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 29,585 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26,370 shares in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, as well as designs and manufactures drone systems.

