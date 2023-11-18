Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $130.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $105.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.63.

Shares of WIX opened at $96.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -562.06 and a beta of 1.21. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $70.28 and a 1 year high of $102.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,800,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $379,254,000 after buying an additional 106,217 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,312 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $99,759,000 after purchasing an additional 329,561 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 922,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,076,000 after purchasing an additional 253,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,826,000 after purchasing an additional 522,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

