Wipro Limited Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Wipro in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Wipro’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WIT. StockNews.com raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.70 price objective for the company.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Wipro by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 36,907 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wipro by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,033,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,618,000 after buying an additional 509,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Wipro by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

