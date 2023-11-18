Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Reaches New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $167.00 and last traded at $165.42, with a volume of 224283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $161.39.

The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 61.68% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 24.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,630,201.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,630,201.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $271,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $19,496,290 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,426,000 after purchasing an additional 971,370 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $55,499,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,497,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $50,715,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 324,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

