William Blair Weighs in on RayzeBio, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RYZB)

RayzeBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYZB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of RayzeBio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.47) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.42). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for RayzeBio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.45) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for RayzeBio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.01) EPS.

Get RayzeBio alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RYZB. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RayzeBio in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on RayzeBio in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on RayzeBio in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on RayzeBio in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

RayzeBio Price Performance

Shares of RYZB opened at $22.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.54. RayzeBio has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Insider Transactions at RayzeBio

In other RayzeBio news, Director Maha Katabi bought 472,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $8,499,996.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,209,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,775,752. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 1,388,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,899,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,184,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maha Katabi purchased 472,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,499,996.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,209,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,775,752. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in RayzeBio during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RayzeBio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RayzeBio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RayzeBio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of RayzeBio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $560,000.

About RayzeBio

(Get Free Report)

RayzeBio, Inc develops radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPT) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug candidate is RYZ101, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of gasteroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). It also develops RYZ801, a novel proprietary peptide that targets GPC3 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); RYZ811, a paired diagnostic imaging agent with the peptide binder, chelator, and Ga68 as the radioisotope; and a novel proprietary small molecule that targets CA9 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of ccRCC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RayzeBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RayzeBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.