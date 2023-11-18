William Blair Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) – William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exagen in a report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.44) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.67). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exagen’s current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Exagen’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Exagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Exagen Stock Performance

Shares of XGN stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.20. Exagen has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exagen news, CEO John Aballi sold 33,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $59,183.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exagen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exagen by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 183,032 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Exagen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,391,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exagen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Exagen by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 24,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exagen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Articles

