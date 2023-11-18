William Blair Comments on CVRx, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVRX)

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CVRx in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.56). The consensus estimate for CVRx’s current full-year earnings is ($2.10) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CVRx’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

Get CVRx alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CVRx from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on CVRx from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

CVRx Price Performance

NASDAQ CVRX opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 13.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.15. CVRx has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 121.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVRx

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVRx by 47.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CVRx by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CVRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,116,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CVRx by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVRx

(Get Free Report)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.