WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives $219.54 Average Target Price from Analysts

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.54.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEX. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

NYSE WEX opened at $174.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.06 and a 200 day moving average of $184.12. WEX has a 1 year low of $152.32 and a 1 year high of $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.15. WEX had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The firm had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.45 million. Research analysts forecast that WEX will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $69,374.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,395.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $69,374.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,395.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $165.31 per share, with a total value of $165,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,067.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of WEX by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of WEX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of WEX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

