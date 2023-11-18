Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $8.57, but opened at $8.79. Westrock Coffee shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 19,912 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Joe T. Ford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $101,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,821,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joe T. Ford purchased 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $46,839.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,960,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joe T. Ford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $101,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 39,822 shares of company stock worth $362,097. 42.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Westrock Coffee Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $750.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 21.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 112,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 19,573 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 14.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 31,686 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the third quarter worth approximately $570,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 30.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,640,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,533,000 after buying an additional 378,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 6.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries.

