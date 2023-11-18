Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153,107 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 107,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $43,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 66.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 38.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1,885.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $46.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.59. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $47.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.05.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $98,515.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,559.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $98,515.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,559.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

