Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 343 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,133,293,000 after buying an additional 2,054,643,659 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,310,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,801,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,769,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,270,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,429 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $152.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $159.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

