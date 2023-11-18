WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. CIBC dropped their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WELL Health Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.67.

TSE WELL opened at C$3.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.52. WELL Health Technologies has a 12 month low of C$2.56 and a 12 month high of C$5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$907.58 million, a PE ratio of -190.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.90.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

