WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. CIBC dropped their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WELL Health Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.67.
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.
