Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Down to $12.21

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.21, but opened at $11.45. Weibo shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 135,618 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Weibo from $24.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Weibo from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. HSBC decreased their target price on Weibo from $18.00 to $14.60 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Weibo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.52.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 88.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Weibo during the first quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Weibo during the second quarter worth $50,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Weibo by 16.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weibo during the third quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

