Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.38) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALPN. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.43.

NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $16.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, insider James Paul Rickey sold 18,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $288,588.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

