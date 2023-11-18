Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Gap Down to $32.85

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.85, but opened at $30.31. Warner Music Group shares last traded at $31.73, with a volume of 325,089 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.94.

The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,868 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,276,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,097,000 after acquiring an additional 366,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 156,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

