Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.94.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $38.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 178,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

